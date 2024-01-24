MI v. Jennifer Crumbley: School Shooter Mom Trial

PONTIAC, Mich. (Court TV) — A jury has been seated for the trial for the mother of a Michigan school shooter. Jennifer Crumbley is facing up to 60 years in prison for her alleged role in the 2021 Oxford High School shooting that left four students dead and seven people injured.

Jennifer is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Her husband, James Crumbley, will stand trial on the same charges in March. The Crumbleys are believed to be the first parents of a school shooter to stand trial on allegations that they caused their son’s actions through gross negligence or by willfully disregarding the threat he posed to others by failing to act on signs that he may be dangerous.

In December, Jennifer’s 17-year-old son was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He previously pleaded guilty to 24 charges, including first-degree murder and terrorism.

Prosecutors accuse the Crumbleys of giving their son access to a firearm and failing to exercise “reasonable care” to prevent him from intentionally harming others. The defense claims the parents had no idea their son was planning a shooting and could not have seen foreseen his actions. They also dispute they made the firearm easy to find in their home.

Prosecutors point to evidence that the Crumbleys should have been aware of. Months before the shooting, their son reported hallucinations to them and asked for help. He told a friend that Jennifer laughed at him and James told him to “suck it up” when he asked to see a doctor.

James bought the firearm used in the shooting three days before, and gifted it to his son despite signing a form that said it was illegal to buy a firearm for someone else. The next day, Jennifer brought her son to a shooting range with the firearm.

On the day of the shooting, the Crumbleys were called to Oxford High School for a meeting with a counselor after staff caught their son watching a shooting video on his phone, then found his disturbing drawings and writings. The counselor recommended he be removed from school and they seek immediate medical attention, but the Crumbleys refused.

Two hours later, the shooter opened fire, killing Madisyn Baldwin, Justin Shilling, Tate Myre and Hana St. Juliana.

Court TV is livestreaming the trial of MI v. Jennifer Crumbley, beginning with opening statements.