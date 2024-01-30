'Blood Everywhere'; 'The World is Dead': Dean Details Shooter's Paper

- Watch Live
Oxford High Dean of Students Nicholas Ejak recalled being alerted to Ethan Crumbley's disturbing writings. One school staffer told Ejak that Crumbley was looking at bullets on his phone and that his work "leans toward the violent side." (1/30/24) MORE
