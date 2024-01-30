'Blood Everywhere'; 'The World is Dead': Dean Details Shooter's Paper

Oxford High Dean of Students Nicholas Ejak recalled being alerted to Ethan Crumbley's disturbing writings. One school staffer told Ejak that Crumbley was looking at bullets on his phone and that his work "leans toward the violent side." (1/30/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Julie Grant on set with a picture of Becky Hill on the monitor.

Whose Pants Were on Fire: Becky Hill or Juror Z?

Erica Stefanko on the stand.

Expert Breaks Down Erica Stefanko's Body Language

Becky Hill takes her oath.

Becky Hill's Full Testimony

Judge in Murdaugh evidentiary hearing.

Alex Murdaugh Hearing: Everything That Happened This Morning

Alex Murdaugh in court on 1/29/24

Murdaugh Juror: Becky Hill Influenced My Decision

Crumbley cries in court.

Jennifer Crumbley Cries in Front of the Jury: Why That is Problematic

Ty Tucker and Matt Johnson.

Ty Tucker to Court TV: 'This Could Be My Last Free Day for All I Know'

Franklin Tucker on cross-examination.

Treehouse Murder Trial: State Cross-Examines Defendant Franklin Tucker

Franklin Tucker on the stand.

Treehouse Murder Trial: Defendant Calls Himself to the Witness Stand

Shanda Vander Ark on the stand.

Tortured Son Murder Trial: Shanda Vander Ark to Be Sentenced Tomorrow

Splitscreen: james Crumbley, Jennifer Crumbley, and Court TV guest analyst Philip Dube.

Michigan School Shooting: Jennifer Crumbley's Trial Begins Tomorrow

Donna Adelson appears in court via Zoom at her case management hearing.

Donna Adelson Speaks in Court

MORE VIDEOS