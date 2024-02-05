School Shooter Mom Trial: Jury Asks Another Question

The jury deliberating the fate of Jennifer Crumbley has asked their second question: Can we infer anything from witnesses the State did NOT name, namely the shooter? The judge said that the answer is NO and explained why. (2/5/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

No verdict was reached in the School Shooter Mom Trial.

School Shooter Mom Trial: No Verdict After First Day of Deliberations

Crumbley jury asks a question.

School Shooter Mom Trial: Jury Asks Another Question

courtroom proceedings during jennifer crumbley trial

School Shooter Mom Trial: Jury Asks Question Regarding Instructions

Experts discuss the possibility of the Crumbleys trying to flee after shooting.

School Shooter Mom Trial: Did the Crumbley's Try to Flee After Shooting

Deliberations are set to begin Monday in the School Shooter Mom Trial.

School Shooter Mom Trial: Deliberations Set for Monday

Redirect examination of Jennifer Crumbley.

Jennifer Crumbley Completes Her Testimony on Redirect

Crumbley and judge.

Jurors Now Know Jennifer Crumbley Was a Swinger: Is That a Problem?

Jennifer Crumbley on cross-examination.

The Complete Cross-Examination of Jennifer Crumbley

jennifer crumbley and her attorney appear in court

Defense Rests in School Shooter Mom Trial

Ethan Crumbley's drawing

Shooter's Paper: 'The Thoughts Won't Stop. Help Me', 'Blood Everywhere'

Jennifer Crumbley recalls learning about school shooting.

Jennifer Crumbley Recalls Learning Her Son Was the School Shooter

From the Bench with Judge Ashely Willcott

Ashley Willcott: 'We need a clear record, clear rulings by the judge'

MORE VIDEOS