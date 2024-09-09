Victim to Verdict Season 2 Banner

Employee Takes the Stand in the Supermarket Mass Shooting Trial

Ahmad Alissa is accused of killing 10 people at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22, 2021. A supermarket employee gives his testimony from the day of the shooting. (9/9/24) MORE

Mass Killings, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

man testifying in court

Employee Takes the Stand in the Supermarket Mass Shooting Trial

Interior of latah county courtroom/judge john judge

Judge Grants Bryan Kohberger's Request to Change Venue

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Case Will Not Be Reopened

Sarah Boone sits in court

Sarah Boone to Use Battered Spouse Syndrome Defense

Kevin Sehmer Sentenced

Defendant in Tattoo Punch Murder Trial Is Sentenced

Kevin Sehmer speaks

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: Kevin Sehmer Speaks Before Sentencing

Jennifer Davies makes victim impact statement

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: Victim Impact Statements

Ali Abulaban reads a paper in court

Emotional Outbursts At TikTok Star Ali Abulaban's Sentencing

Elderly female defendant in a purple prison jumper sits at defense table.

Donna Adelson Back in Court: Judge Addresses Outstanding Motions

split screen shows barrow co da at press conference and booking photos of colin and colt gray

DA: More Charges Will Be Filed Against Accused School Shooter

interior of courtroom

Bryan Kohberger Defense Seeks to Prevent Death Penalty

Law clerk Michael Lasso

Law Clerk Who Helped Judge Who Was Being Attacked Takes the Stand

MORE VIDEOS