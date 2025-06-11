Judge upholds James and Jennifer Crumbley’s convictions

PONTIAC, Mich. (Court TV) — A Michigan judge denied appeals from both James and Jennifer Crumbley, upholding their convictions of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.

The Crumbleys were tried separately, but were each convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of four students who were shot to death by their son, Ethan. James and Jennifer were each sentenced to 10-15 years in prison.

In appeals filed by their attorneys, both James and Jennifer had argued they should get a new trial because prosecutors failed to disclose proffer agreements they had made with two former school employees.

MORE | James Crumbley absent from court as he requests new trial

In a statement, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald praised Judge Cheryl Matthews’ decision to deny the appeals. “These cases have always been about just one thing: justice for Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Justin Schilling and the other Oxford victims. Judge Matthews’ ruling makes it clear that no issue raised by the defense affected the trial or the jury’s verdict.”

Jennifer had filed a separate motion to remove the prosecutor from her case, which Judge Matthews previously denied.