Judge upholds James and Jennifer Crumbley’s convictions

Posted at 5:22 PM, June 11, 2025
PONTIAC, Mich. (Court TV) — A Michigan judge denied appeals from both James and Jennifer Crumbley, upholding their convictions of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.

james and jennifer crumbley in court

James and Jennifer Crumbley sit with their attorneys at their sentencing hearing on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Court TV)

The Crumbleys were tried separately, but were each convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of four students who were shot to death by their son, Ethan. James and Jennifer were each sentenced to 10-15 years in prison.

In appeals filed by their attorneys, both James and Jennifer had argued they should get a new trial because prosecutors failed to disclose proffer agreements they had made with two former school employees.

In a statement, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald praised Judge Cheryl Matthews’ decision to deny the appeals. “These cases have always been about just one thing: justice for Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Justin Schilling and the other Oxford victims. Judge Matthews’ ruling makes it clear that no issue raised by the defense affected the trial or the jury’s verdict.”

Jennifer had filed a separate motion to remove the prosecutor from her case, which Judge Matthews previously denied.

