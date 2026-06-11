Prosecutors: Clancy 911 call proves mom killed kids deliberately

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (Court TV) — In a flurry of last-minute motions filed ahead of this summer’s scheduled murder trial, prosecutors in Lindsay Clancy’s case have revealed the evidence they say proves a Massachusetts mother intentionally killed her young children.

Clancy, 35, does not deny killing her three children, but has argued in pretrial motions that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis when she strangled the kids before throwing herself out of a second-story window.

The defendant was found by her husband, Patrick Clancy, who immediately called 911. In a new motion, prosecutors have asked to be allowed to introduce Patrick Clancy’s 911 call as part of their case. “His statements describe the defendant’s condition when she was found, what the scene looked like, what her injuries were, the status of her injuries and how quickly the police responded to the scene.”

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Patrick Clancy stayed on the phone after first responders arrived, and the call recorded the moments he discovered each of his children in the home’s basement. Each had been strangled with a separate exercise band. “She killed the kids!” Patrick Clancy can be heard yelling on the call, prosecutors said. While the Commonwealth maintains the call is not only important as evidence to show how the kids were found, the motion also specifies that the 911 call offers insight into how the bands themselves were tied around the children’s necks.

According to the motion:

The spontaneous and excited nature of the 911 call, made prior to any reflective thought, further establishes that the bands were wrapped around each child’s neck in a fashion that negates any theory that they were tied or knotted. Mr. Clancy subsequently provided interviews with police and testimony before the grand jury where he reports that he believed the band was tied with a knot at the back of Cora’s neck and the same for Callan. … He further states he believed that the bands were looped like you would tie a shoelace but came off easily. As it pertains to Dawson, Mr. Clancy confirmed the band was tighter and he had to pull it over Dawson’s head.

The question of whether the bands were tied or just looped around the victims is critical, prosecutors said, because it’s “probative of whether the defendant tied the bands around the neck of each child and walked away, or whether she manually pulled the bands around each child’s neck until they died. This evidence is probative of the deliberateness of her acts and the extreme atrocity and cruelty of her acts.”

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A separate motion filed by the Commonwealth asks for the jury to be brought to view three locations, including the house in Duxbury where the children were killed. Complicating the request is the fact that the property was sold to a third party in Jan. 2024; at a hearing in May, prosecutors said the current homeowner objects to the viewing. “Although there are crime scene photos and videos in the case, the videos and photos do not provide a complete picture of the residence and do not offer observation of particular areas from perspectives that may be helpful to the jury in understanding the evidence and the arguments of the parties,” prosecutors argued in their motion.

The Commonwealth proposed an order limiting access to the house to only the attorneys, jury, judge and court staff deemed necessary. The jury would be shown outside of the house as well as the “basement, all rooms on the first floor and all rooms on the second floor of the premises.” The proposed order specifies, “Parties are not permitted to open closet doors, touch any items within the premises, or disturb items.”

The motions are expected to be discussed at a final pretrial conference scheduled for next week. Lindsay Clancy’s trial is scheduled to begin on July 20.