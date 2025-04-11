interview with a killer season 2 banner

Oxford School Shooter's Father Wants New Trial

James Crumbley is asking for a new trial. He and his wife, Jennifer, were convicted for the actions of their son. Crumbley's attorneys argued that the State improperly withheld proffer agreements that protected officials from prosecution. (4/11/25) MORE

Linda Stermer Verdict

Battered & Burned Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Sementilli Sisters

Fabio Sementilli's Sisters: 'We Can Never Forgive What She's Done'

Detective testifies on stand

Detective Explains Crime Scene Where Christine Holloway's Body was Found

Monica Sementilli Verdict

Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Jose Morales, Christine Holloway and Vanessa

CT v. Jose Morales: Pivotal Moments From Day 2

Jose Morales in court

CT v. Jose Morales: Pivotal Moments From Day 1

Recapping Bryan Kohberger's Evidentiary Hearing

Brandon Barnes booking photo

Codefendant Accuses Brandon Barnes Of Psychological Torture

Kay Woodcock

'I Just Got A Call From Lori That Dad's Dead': Charles Vallow's Son

Susan Zuiderveen

Battered & Burned Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

middle-aged man testifies

Lori's Brother on Hearing Charles Died: No Doubt in My Mind They Killed Him

Defense attorney Wolf Mueller gives closing argument

Battered & Burned Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

