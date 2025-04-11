interview with a killer season 2 banner

James Crumbley absent from court as he requests new trial

Posted at 11:35 AM, April 11, 2025
Scripps News Detroit Scripps News Detroit

PONTIAC, Mich. (Scripps News Detroit) — A motion hearing was held Friday for James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter, in his quest to get a new trial.

James and Jennifer Crumbley sit with their attorneys at their sentencing hearing on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Court TV)

James was convicted on four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the shooting. His son, Ethan, killed four students at Oxford High School in November 2021. Those students were Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling.

His attorneys are hoping a judge will order a new trial for James, arguing that proffer agreements prosecutors made with two former school employees — Nick Ejak, the former dean of students, and Shawn Hopkins, a former counselor — were not disclosed.

James’ wife, Jennifer, was also convicted on the same charges last year. Her attorneys fought to get a new trial and get Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald removed from the case. A judge did deny the motion to remove McDonald from the case.

James and Jennifer were both sentenced to at least 10 years in prison on the charges.

The Crumbleys were accused of not securing the newly purchased gun at home and acting indifferently to signs of their son’s deteriorating mental health, especially when confronted with a chilling classroom drawing earlier that same day.

The judge said she hopes to have a decision in about a month.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit, an E.W. Scripps Company.

Middle-aged female in maroon prison jumper looks defeated
play button

Jennifer Crumbley appears in court

3 mugshots
play button

