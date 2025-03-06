Jennifer Crumbley’s attorney wants prosecutor removed from case

Posted at 1:57 PM, March 6, 2025
Scripps News Detroit Scripps News Detroit

PONTIAC, Mich. (Scripps News Michigan) — An attorney for Jennifer Crumbley has filed a motion seeking to remove Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald from the case.

Jennifer Crumbley sits in court

Jennifer Crumbley appears in court at a hearing on Jan. 31, 2025. (Court TV)

Attorney Michael Dezsi filed the motion in Oakland County Court, saying in the motion that McDonald “cannot be trusted to prosecute this case consistent with the constitutional, legal, and ethical duties imposed upon her office.”

Dezsi cited two secret agreements – called “proffer agreements” – and said that the prosecutor’s office hired two public relations firms for a “smear campaign” against the Crumbleys.

Earlier this year, Jennifer was back in court fighting to get a new trial with Deszi arguing the proffer agreements were not properly disclosed. A proffer agreement is a legally binding contract between a defendant or witness and a federal prosecutor.

In this case, it would allow the witness to provide information on the stand with the agreement that the government won’t use it against them in court.

Jennifer was convicted on four counts of involuntary manslaughter connected to the deadly Oxford High School shooting in November 2021. Her son was the shooter who killed four students – Hana St. Juliana, Justin Shilling, Tate Myre and Madisyn Baldwin. Her husband, James, was convicted on the same charges.

The two proffer agreements Dezsi referred to Friday were ones the prosecution made in 2024 with Oxford High School counselor Shawn Hopkins and former Dean of Students Nicholas Ejak.

The prosecution did not tell the defense about the agreements during the 2024 trial, which Desi argues is a violation of the discovery rule.

The discovery rule requires that, upon request, the prosecuting attorney provide any plea agreement, grant of immunity, or other agreement for testimony in connection with the case.

During the hearing in January, the prosecution argued against Dezsi’s claims, saying there was no discovery violation, the witnesses were not required to testify, and immunity was not guaranteed.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said on Wednesday that Dezsi’s allegations are disrespectful to her team, the court system and the victims of the shooting.

“The suggestion that Jennifer Crumbly was convicted based on a strategic media campaign is preposterous, let’s talk about the facts,” said McDonald. “We tried our hardest to offer transparency and give access to local media and national media outlets, there was no behind the scenes social influencers, we don’t need to do that and we wouldn’t do that.”

Steve St. Juliana, Hana’s father, also spoke out about Dezsi’s allegations against the prosecutor’s office.

“Stop trying to make her the victim, my daughter is the one who was murdered because of her negligence, her I mean by Jennifer Crumbly,” said St. Juliana.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit, an E.W. Scripps Company.

