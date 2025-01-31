Judge denies Jennifer Crumbley’s request for new trial ahead of hearing

An Oakland County judge denied most of a request from Jennifer Crumbley to have her acquitted or given a new trial in connection to the Oxford High School shooting.

Crumbley, the mother of the shooter, was found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter last year. Her husband, James Crumbley, was convicted on the same charges. They were each sentenced to 10-15 years in prison.

In December, Jennifer and her new attorney, Michael Dezski, filed a motion to get the sentence overturned.

However, on Thursday, Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews denied most of the request. She did not make a decision on whether or not Jennifer should get a new trial based on proffer agreements the prosecution made with two witnesses in the case.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald and the prosecution team gave those agreements to Oxford High School counselor Shawn Hopkins and former dean of students Nicholas Ejak, so the statements they provided to prosecutors could not be used to file charges against them.

They were the last administrators to meet with the shooter before his rampage in the school.

“It is an agreement between a prosecutor’s office and an individual that whatever they say as long as they’re truthful will not be used against them,” Criminal Defense Attorneys of Michigan President Arthur Weiss said.

The prosecution reportedly never gave those agreements to Jennifer’s first defense attorney, Shannon Smith.

On Friday, Matthews will hear arguments over the proffer agreements during a motion hearing.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit, an E.W. Scripps Company.