Judge finds no jurisdiction to remove prosecutor from Jennifer Crumbley case

PONTIAC, Mich. (Scripps News Michigan) — An Oakland County judge has ruled that her court does not have jurisdiction to decide a motion brought by attorneys for Jennifer Crumbley to disqualify the Oakland County Prosecutor’s office from her case.

In addition, Judge Cheryl A. Matthews found that the motion itself was brought for an improper purpose and ordered Crumbley’s attorney sanctioned for bringing it.

Attorney Michael Dezsi filed the motion in Oakland County Court, stating that McDonald “cannot be trusted to prosecute this case consistent with the constitutional, legal, and ethical duties imposed upon her office.”

Judge Matthews also ordered that Dezsi will not be reimbursed the costs of filing the motion since she did not even have jurisdiction to decide it because Crumbley has filed an appeal of her conviction.

Crumbley was convicted on four counts of involuntary manslaughter connected to the deadly Oxford High School shooting in November 2021. Her son was the shooter who killed four students – Hana St. Juliana, Justin Shilling, Tate Myre and Madisyn Baldwin. Her husband, James Crumbley, was convicted on the same charges.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit, an E.W. Scripps Company.