MI v. James Crumbley: School Shooter Dad Trial

PONTIAC, Mich. (Court TV) — The father of a Michigan school shooter will stand trial for his role in the 2021 Oxford High School shooting, one month after his wife was convicted of the same charges.

James Crumbley is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after his son killed four students and injured seven people on Nov. 30, 2021. Prosecutors are seeking to prove that James, like his wife Jennifer Crumbley, caused his son’s actions through gross negligence or by willfully disregarding the threat he posed to others by failing to act on signs that he may be dangerous.

James bought the firearm used in the shooting three days before and gifted it to his son despite signing a form that said it was illegal to buy a firearm for someone else. The next day, Jennifer brought her son to a shooting range with the firearm.

On the day of the shooting, the Crumbleys were called to Oxford High School for a meeting with a counselor after staff caught their son watching a shooting video on his phone and then found his disturbing drawings and writings. The counselor recommended he be removed from school and they sought immediate medical attention, but the Crumbleys refused.

Two hours later, the shooter opened fire, killing Madisyn Baldwin, Justin Shilling, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana.

In December, the couple’s 17-year-old son was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He previously pleaded guilty to 24 charges, including first-degree murder and terrorism.

In February, Jennifer was convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter. She is scheduled to be sentenced April 9.

Recently, a judge denied James’ request for a change of venue. The defendant argued he couldn’t get a fair trial in Oakland County due to widespread publicity around the case and his wife’s conviction.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday, March 5.