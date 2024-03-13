State: You Suspect He's the Shooter and Wait 14 Minutes to Call 911?!?

- Watch Live
Lead Prosecutor Karen McDonald delivers the State's closing argument in the case against James Crumbley. The Michigan dad is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the four students gunned down by his 15-year-old son. (3/13/24) MORE
