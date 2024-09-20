Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

State: Because of Carly Gregg, We Will Never Hear Ashley's Voice Again

Assistant District Attorney Katherine Newman delivers the prosecution's rebuttal closing argument in MS v. Carly Gregg, saying that because of Carly’s actions (pulling a gun on her mother), we will never hear Ashley Smylie’s voice again. (9/20/24) MORE

Court TV, Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

female attorney gives a gun demonstration in court

State: Because of Carly Gregg, We Will Never Hear Ashley's Voice Again

Carly Gregg sits in court

Deadly Daughter Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Home security camera footage of a home's kitchen. Teen girl is seen feeding dogs.

State's Closing: Carly Gregg Was 'Cool, Calm, Calculated... Callous'

Girl in her young teens sits at the defense table in a preppy blue dress.

Psychiatrist: Carly Gregg Does Not Meet State Standard for Insanity

Blonde, professional looking middle aged woman in a suit on the witness stand.

Carly Gregg's Therapist Recalls Final Session, One Day Before Murder

Blonde, middle aged man in a suit testifies.

Psychiatrist: Carly Gregg 'Had No Memory Whatsoever' of What Happened

still from surveillance video shows Carly Gregg exiting an SUV

Video Shows Carly Gregg's Arrival at Home Before Murder

Heath Smylie testifies in court

Surviving Victim: 'Something Was Very Very Off With Carly'

Colt Gray Audio

Apalachee High School Shooting: 911 Calls Released

Carly Gregg Reaction

Bodycam Footage of Emergency Response to Carly Gregg Double Shooting

man in yellow shirt and black vest testifies in court

Jury Hears Dramatic 911 Call After Carly Gregg Shot Family

Bridget Todd delivers opening statement

Deadly Daughter Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

MORE VIDEOS