MS v. Carly Gregg: Deadly Daughter Murder Trial

Posted at 8:21 AM, September 16, 2024
BRANDON, Miss. (Court TV) — A young girl is standing trial on charges she murdered her mother, shot her stepfather and invited a friend to see the bodies.

Carly Gregg, now 15, was 14 when she was charged with murder, attempted murder and tampering with evidence for shooting her mother, Ashley Smylie, and her stepfather, Heath Smylie.

Prosecutors say that on March 19, 2024, Gregg shot her mother in the neck, killing her. At a preliminary hearing, a detective testified that video inside the home showed Gregg playing with her dogs after the shooting.

Then, Gregg allegedly texted her friend, identified as B.W. in court documents, saying she had an emergency and needed her to come over. B.W. told police that when she got there, Gregg asked if she’d ever seen a dead body before. When she said no, Gregg proceeded to show her Ashley’s body. Gregg allegedly told B.W. to wait outside because her stepfather was about to come home.

When Heath arrived, B.W. heard three gunshots before Gregg ran out of the house. Heath told officers he was able to wrestle the gun away from his stepdaughter. Gregg was taken into custody approximately half a mile away.

Gregg turned down a plea agreement offered by prosecutors that would have sent her to prison for 40 years. She faces a potential sentence of life in prison for murder and 30 years to life for the other charges.

Gregg’s defense is expected to argue insanity at her trial, and they have retained an expert to testify on her behalf. At her preliminary hearing, her attorneys described her as an “exceptional student” who had skipped the fourth grade and had no prior history of violence.

