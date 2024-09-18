Psychiatrist: Carly Gregg 'Had No Memory Whatsoever' of What Happened

Dr. Clark testified that on the day of her mom's death, Carly's mom told her she knew she was smoking pot. Carly said she went to the yard to let the dogs out, her memory went blank, and came back after she crawled out of a drainage pipe. (9/18/24) MORE

Blonde, middle aged man in a suit testifies.

Psychiatrist: Carly Gregg 'Had No Memory Whatsoever' of What Happened

Court TV Exclusive: Susan Smith's Ex-Husband Breaks His Silence

Court TV Exclusive: Susan Smith's Ex-Husband Breaks His Silence

Donna Adelson Makes Last Court Appearance Before Murder Trial

Donna Adelson Makes Last Court Appearance Before Murder Trial

Shaver's Current Husband: I Never Asked Wife About the Body in Yard

Shaver's Current Husband: I Never Asked Wife About the Body in Yard

Donna Adelson Back in Court: Judge Addresses Outstanding Motions

Donna Adelson Back in Court: Judge Addresses Outstanding Motions

Deobra Redden Pleads Guilty

Judge Jumper Attempted Murder Trial: Defendant Suddenly Pleads Guilty

Law clerk Michael Lasso

Law Clerk Who Helped Judge Who Was Being Attacked Takes the Stand

'I Didn't Think I Was Gonna Get Out of There': Judge Describes Attack

'I Didn't Think I Was Gonna Get Out of There': Judge Describes Attack

Darrell Brooks Back in Court, Cries in Front of Judge

Darrell Brooks Back in Court, Cries in Front of Judge

State Wants Judge to Reconsider Dismissal of Case Against Alec Baldwin

State Wants Judge to Reconsider Dismissal of Case Against Alec Baldwin

Report: Sarah Boone Retains Her 9th Attorney

Report: Sarah Boone Retains Her 9th Attorney

News anchor holds a microphone.

Matt Johnson Talks About His Jailhouse Interview with Robert Telles

