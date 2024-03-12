Julie Grant: Why Was a Dangerous, Disturbed Kid Coddled?

Julie says staff at Oxford High had a duty to ask the hard questions the day Ethan Crumbley's teacher spotted disturbing scribblings on his paper. She wonders: Why didn't anyone ask him if he had a gun? Why wasn't his backpack confiscated? (3/12/24)   MORE

Scott Peterson has first court date as LA Innocence Project client

Julie Grant: Why Was a Dangerous, Disturbed Kid Coddled?

Julie Grant: People Who Mistreat Kids Should Suffer the Same Torture

James Crumbley Reportedly Made Threats Over Jailhouse Phone

What Would've Happened if the Crumbleys Had Taken Their Son Seriously?

Defendant Sobs Recalling the Day Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Was Killed

Cop: 'The Most Important Thing That Night Was a Dead 5-year-Old'

What Might Hannah Gutierrez's Conviction Mean for Alec Baldwin?

Julie Grant: Others Criminally Culpable Besides Gutierrez and Baldwin

Judge Grants Scott Peterson March 12 Status Hearing

'Her Daughter Was Bleeding Out While She Was Wiping Down the Gun'

Julie Grant: Defense Wasted Chance to Annihilate 'Rust' Ammo Supplier

