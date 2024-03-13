School Shooter Dad Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal Closing Argument

Karen McDonald delivers the State's rebuttal closing in the case against James Crumbley, who's charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the four students killed by his 15-year-old son. (3/13/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Experts listen to James Crumbley's police interview as well as the 911 call he made after he heard about the Oxford High School shooting.

James Crumbley's Own Words: 911 Call and Police Interview After Shooting

The actions and inactions of Jennifer and James Crumbley are compared and how their individual and collective relationship with the Oxford High School shooter led to the deadly shooting.

How Was James and Jennifer Crumbley's Relationship with Shooter?

The jury is deliberating the fate of the father of a Michigan school shooter on trial for his role in the 2021 Oxford High School shooting.

School Shooter Dad Trial: Day 5 Recap

School Shooter Dad Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal Closing Argument

James Crumbley's defense attorney delivers her closing argument.

Defense: There's No Evidence James Crumbley Knew His Son Was in Danger

Michigan prosecutor delivers closings in the case against James Crumbley.

State: You Suspect He's the Shooter and Wait 14 Minutes to Call 911?!?

Julie Grant with a photo of the Oxford High school sign on the monitor.

Julie Grant: I Hope 3rd and Final Oxford Shooting Case Brings Closure

Several witnesses took the stand in the School Shooter Dad Trial including a detective and sergeant from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

School Shooter Dad Trial: Day 4 Recap

Luke Kirtley testifies in court

Witness Describes Finding Wanted James and Jennifer Crumbley

Julie Grant with pics of Ethan Crumbley's drawings on the monitor behind her.

Julie Grant: Why Was a Dangerous, Disturbed Kid Coddled?

Despite numerous red flags and interactions with school officials, the school shooter's issues were never directly addressed, which led to the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.

School Shooter Dad Trial: Day 3 Recap

violent drawings in pen on a piece of paper

Special Agent Testifies to School Shooter's Drawings: 'He Drew a Murder'

MORE VIDEOS