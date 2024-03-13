School Shooter Dad Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal Closing Argument

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Karen McDonald delivers the State's rebuttal closing in the case against James Crumbley, who's charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the four students killed by his 15-year-old son. (3/13/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?