Judge Has Harsh Words for Crumbleys Before Delivering Lengthy Sentence

The judge eviscerated Jennifer and James Crumbley for repeatedly ignoring opportunities "that could have halted an oncoming runaway train" before sentencing them each to 10-15 years in prison. She also reflected on the loss of the victims. (4/9/24)   MORE

Chad Daybell's defense attorney, John Pryor, delivers his opening statement.

Chad Daybell's Defense Attorney Places Blame on Lori Vallow

Prosecutor delivers openings in Chad Daybell trial.

State: Pursuit of Sex, Money and Power Led to the Deaths of 3 People

Julie Grant with Nicolae Miu on the monitor.

Julie Grant: Nicolae Miu's Pants Are On Fire!

Defendant Nicolae Miu takes the stand.

Defendant Says He Would Have Died if He Hadn't Pulled Knife

Jennifer Crumbley reacts to sentencing

Julie Grant with Morgan Wallen on the monitor.

Julie Grant: Instead of Throwing a Chair, Take a Seat, Morgan Wallen!

GFX of State response to Baldwin plea.

State Files Response to Baldwin Defense's Motion to Dismiss

According to Erick Craddock, who is chief deputy with the Sumner County Sheriff's office, no one has been cleared in the disappearance of Sebastian Rogers.

Sheriff's Office Gives Update on Missing Teen Sebastian Rogers

After a jury deliberated and found Beverly McCallum guilty on both counts, Court TV interviews Prosecutor Doug Lloyd.

Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Court TV Interviews Prosecutor Doug Lloyd

A jury deliberated for a little less than two hours before returning a verdict for Beverly McCallum, who was charged with killing her husband by pushing him down the stairs, beating him with a hammer and suffocating him.

Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Julie standing on-set with a pic of Beverly McCallum on the monitor.

Should Beverly McCallum Take the Stand?

Julie at the desk with a picture of Rachel Morin on the monitor.

Julie Grant: 'Rachel Morin is Gone But Not Forgotten'

