Teacher Locked Eyes With Shooter: 'That's When I Knew it Was Him'

Oxford High School Assistant Principal Kristy Gibson-Marshall recalled standing between the shooter and victim Tate Myre. She'd known both since they were little boys. Gibson-Marshall sobbed as she detailed her efforts to save Tate's life. (1/25/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Jennifer Crumbley is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecution Complains As Jennifer Crumbley Sobs in Court

Oxford High School assistant principal on the stand.

Teacher Locked Eyes With Shooter: 'That's When I Knew it Was Him'

Oxford teacher shows jury her bullet scar.

School Shooter Mom Trial: Wounded Teacher Recalls the Day's Horrors

Jennifer Crumbley's defense attorney delivers openings.

Jennifer Crumbley's Attorney Quotes Taylor Swift in Opening Statement

Crumbley prosecution opening statement.

Prosecutor: Crumbley 'Didn't Pull the Trigger but She is Responsible'

counsel and judge discuss trial proceedings

Megan Imirowicz Kicked Out of Jennifer Crumbley's Trial

photos of jennifer and james crumbley

Jury Seated for School Shooter Mom Trial

Composite of Jennifer and Ethan Crumbley

Jury Selection Underway in School Shooter Mom Trial

Splitscreen: james Crumbley, Jennifer Crumbley, and Court TV guest analyst Philip Dube.

Michigan School Shooting: Jennifer Crumbley's Trial Begins Tomorrow

Jennifer and James Crumbley Dec. 13 Hearing

Ethan Crumbley sits in court during sentencing

Ethan Crumbley Sentenced to Life Without Parole

Ethan Crumbley stands in court

Ethan Crumbley Addresses Court During Sentencing

MORE VIDEOS