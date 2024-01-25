Teacher Locked Eyes With Shooter: 'That's When I Knew it Was Him'

- Watch Live
Oxford High School Assistant Principal Kristy Gibson-Marshall recalled standing between the shooter and victim Tate Myre. She'd known both since they were little boys. Gibson-Marshall sobbed as she detailed her efforts to save Tate's life. (1/25/24) MORE
