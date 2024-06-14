Parkland School Shooting: Demolition of School Building Begins

Families of the victims in the Parkland School Shooting will have one less physical reminder of that tragic day as crews started demolishing a Marjory Stoneman Douglas school building where 17 people were killed by Nikolas Cruz in 2018. (6/14/24)   MORE

Jailhouse calls made by the Oxford School Shooter's father, James Crumbley, impacted the judge's decision to go above and beyond in sentence recommendation in the School Shooter Dad Case.

Jailhouse Calls Led to James Crumbley's Harsh Sentence Recommendation

Jennifer Crumbley reacts to sentencing

Judge Has Harsh Words for Crumbleys Before Delivering Lengthy Sentence

James Crumbley at sentencing

James Crumbley Speaks to Victims' Families at Sentencing

Jennifer Crumbley at sentencing

Jennifer Crumbley Explains 'Not Do Anything Different' Comment at Sentencing

Madisyn Baldwin's mother delivers victim impact statement

Victim’s Mother Explains How Crumbleys 'Failed as Parents'

Jennifer Crumbley is hoping to avoid prison and instead be fitted with an electronic tether and live with her attorney Shannon Smith.

Jennifer Crumbley Hopes to Avoid Prison, Wants to Live With Attorney

Prosecutor and victims families stand behind a podium

Prosecution, Victims' Families React to James Crumbley Verdict

James Crumbley listens to the verdict in court

School Shooter Dad Trial: Watch the Verdict

Craig Shilling speaks to Kelly Krapf

School Shooter Dad Trial: Victim's Family Waits for Verdict

Julie Grant with Ethan Crumbley's writings on the monitor.

Julie Grant Says Shooter Wanted to Get Caught So He'd Be Committed

Experts listen to James Crumbley's police interview as well as the 911 call he made after he heard about the Oxford High School shooting.

James Crumbley's Own Words: 911 Call and Police Interview After Shooting

