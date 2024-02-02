Jurors Now Know Jennifer Crumbley Was a Swinger: Is That a Problem?

When the State cross-examined Jennifer Crumbley about her extra-marital affair with Brian Meloche, it was revealed in open court that Crumbley and Meloche brought additional people into the relationship. (2/2/24)   MORE

Redirect examination of Jennifer Crumbley.

Jennifer Crumbley Completes Her Testimony on Redirect

Crumbley and judge.

Jennifer Crumbley on cross-examination.

The Complete Cross-Examination of Jennifer Crumbley

jennifer crumbley and her attorney appear in court

Defense Rests in School Shooter Mom Trial

Ethan Crumbley's drawing

Shooter's Paper: 'The Thoughts Won't Stop. Help Me', 'Blood Everywhere'

Jennifer Crumbley recalls learning about school shooting.

Jennifer Crumbley Recalls Learning Her Son Was the School Shooter

From the Bench with Judge Ashely Willcott

Ashley Willcott: 'We need a clear record, clear rulings by the judge'

Jennifer Crumbley on the stand.

Jennifer Crumbley Recalls Learning Son Was Looking Up Bullets in Class

Crumbley investigator sobs on the stand.

Investigator Sobs Recalling Moment School Shooting Became Real

Ethan Crumbley's journal.

Shooter's Journal: 'Many People Have About One Day Left to Live'

Firefighter Brian Meloche testifies in the School Shooter Mom Trial.

Courtroom Bombshell: Jennifer Crumbley's Affair Revealed

School counselor at Oxford High School testifies.

Inside the School Meeting at Oxford Before Shooting

