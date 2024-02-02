Jurors Now Know Jennifer Crumbley Was a Swinger: Is That a Problem?

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
When the State cross-examined Jennifer Crumbley about her extra-marital affair with Brian Meloche, it was revealed in open court that Crumbley and Meloche brought additional people into the relationship. (2/2/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?