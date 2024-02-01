Jennifer Crumbley Recalls Learning Son Was Looking Up Bullets in Class

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Crumbley described the days leading up to the school shooting, including the day the gun was purchased as well as meeting with a school counselor who was alarmed when the 15-year-old shooter was spotted looking up bullets on his phone. (2/1/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?