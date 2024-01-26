Jennifer Crumbley Cries in Front of the Jury: Why That is Problematic

The defendant in the School Mom Trial sobbed in court for the second day in a row, disrupting proceedings. Showing emotion before a jury is prohibited, and Court TV's Julie Grant discusses why the issue is such a big deal. (1/26/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Crumbley cries in court.

Jennifer Crumbley Cries in Front of the Jury: Why That is Problematic

Ty Tucker and Matt Johnson.

Ty Tucker to Court TV: 'This Could Be My Last Free Day for All I Know'

Franklin Tucker on cross-examination.

Treehouse Murder Trial: State Cross-Examines Defendant Franklin Tucker

Franklin Tucker on the stand.

Treehouse Murder Trial: Defendant Calls Himself to the Witness Stand

Shanda Vander Ark on the stand.

Tortured Son Murder Trial: Shanda Vander Ark to Be Sentenced Tomorrow

Splitscreen: james Crumbley, Jennifer Crumbley, and Court TV guest analyst Philip Dube.

Michigan School Shooting: Jennifer Crumbley's Trial Begins Tomorrow

Donna Adelson appears in court via Zoom at her case management hearing.

Donna Adelson Speaks in Court

Paula Belmonte testifies from her hospital bed via Zoom.

Treehouse Murder Trial: Distressed Victim Paula Belmonte Testifies

Scott Peterson holds up Laci Peterson fliers.

LA Innocence Project Takes Up Scott Peterson Case

GFX of Indiana high court's Delphi ruling.

Indiana Supreme Court Orders Richard Allen's Attorneys Reinstated

Indiana Supreme Court hears Delphi arguments.

Delphi Murders: Indiana Supreme Court Hearing for Richard Allen

Knife introduced as evidence in the Treehouse Murder Trial.

Treehouse Murder Trial: Defendant Cross-Examines Co-Defendant

MORE VIDEOS