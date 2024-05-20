Daybell Daughter: Mom Upped Life Insurance, Didn't Consult Dad

Chad and Tammy Daybell's daughter, Emma Murray, told the jury that Tammy increased her life insurance without consulting Chad. Emma also contradicted previous witnesses who testified that Tammy was in good health. (5/20/24)   MORE

Chad and Tammy Daybell’s children, Emma and Garth, testify on behalf of their father. Emma detailed Tammy's declining health issues and how her mother would drink colloidal silver daily, refuting previous testimony about Tammy's health.

Before the state rested its case-in-chief, texts between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow were revealed in court. One of Lori's text reads,

After alerting the defense and prosecution to a clerical error, Judge Boyce ruled that the prosecution will not be allowed to amend the indictment.

Jurors heard a jailhouse call between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow. This phone call prompted investigators to search Chad's property, which led to the remains of JJ and Tylee. (5/15/24)

Dr. Lily Marsden, who performed Tammy Daybell's autopsy, said she believes someone else restricted Tammy's airway causing her death.

FBI electronics expert, Nicole Heideman, takes the stand and read steamy text messages between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow, under the names they had for one another, James and Elena.

