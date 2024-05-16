McCabe on SUV Outside House: 'It Was Weird That They Hadn't Come In'

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Recalling the night of Jan. 28, 2022, Matt McCabe said he was at the afterparty at the home on Fairview Road. He saw an SUV outside, and recalled wondering why the people in the car were just sitting out there, not coming in. (5/16/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?