Surgeon Strangles Wife Trial: Opening Statements

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
The prosecution argues Dr. Ingolf Tuerk strangled his wife, Kathleen McLean, to death after an argument and sank her body in a pond. The defense argues Tuerk strangled McLean after she smashed a glass over his head and then panicked. (3/27/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?