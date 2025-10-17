Tearful Jake Haro Pleads Guilty To Missing Son's Murder

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Jake Haro pleaded guilty to the murder of his missing son, 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro, without any plea deal in place. Plus, Bionca Ellis' attorneys join Julie Grant to talk about their client's mental health. (10/17/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?