Untangling Megan Boswell's Many Stories

In interviews with police and the media, Megan Boswell is caught telling several different stories about where Baby Evelyn was. Plus, inside Donna Adelson's new motion as she asks to be released from jail on bond in this episode of Opening Statements MORE

Day 5 Recap: Jurors Shown Items From Where Baby Evelyn Was Found

Megan Boswell Police Interview: 'She Told Us Pieces of the Truth'

Megan Boswell's Defense Asks About 'Tin Foil Hats'

Jury Sees Trashcan Baby Evelyn Boswell Was Found In

Day 4 Recap: What Does Megan Boswell's Apartment Application Indicate?

Mom Strangles Kids Case: Lindsay Clancy's Husband Breaks His Silence

Megan Boswell's Ex Recalls Finding Out Baby Evelyn Was Not His Daughter

Witness: Megan Boswell's Ex-Boyfriend Admitted to Mental Hospital

Touchscreen: Cody Thomas Breaks Down Evidence Against Megan Boswell

Baby Evelyn's Babysitter: 'Never Seen A Diaper Rash Look That Bad'

Megan Boswell's Friend Describes Baby Evelyn: 'She Was Dirty'

Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

