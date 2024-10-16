Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Vet Kills Cop Murder Trial: Prosecution's Opening Statement

Assistant State Attorney Bonde Johnson pointed to Joseph Ables' violent past and confession, along with forensic evidence tying him to both the cat's shooting and the responding officer, Dep. William Gentry. (10/16/24) MORE

Police Brutality, Self-Defense

Defense attorney Debra Tuomey delivers opening statement

Vet Kills Cop Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statements

Assistant State Attorney Bonde Johnson in opening statements

Vet Kills Cop Murder Trial: Prosecution's Opening Statement

Tyreek Hill bodycam footage.

Controversial Traffic Stop of NFL Player Tyreek Hill

Roger Fortson, a U.S. Airman was killed by Fl. Deputy Eddie Duran.

Florida Deputy Who Shot, Killed US Airman Roger Fortson, Denied Bond

Derek Chauvin

Derek Chauvin Moved to Federal Prison in Texas

Thomas Lane and 3 defendants.

Thomas Lane Released From Federal Prison

Bodycam Reveals Chaotic Officer-Involved Shooting

Miles Bryant Interrogation Video #1

Miles Bryant Police Interrogation: 'God, I Feel Like a Perp'

Image of first contact with Miles Bryant

Officer Introduces Gun, Bullets and Bodycam Video of Miles Bryant

Bodycam footage released by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Department shows Active Deputy Airman, Roger Fortson, being shot and killed by a Florida deputy who went to the wrong apartment.

Active Deputy Airman, Roger Fortson, Shot and Killed by Florida Deputy

Jason Meade testifies in court

Jason Meade Testifies About Moments Before Fatal Shooting

judge presides over colorado courtroom

Randy Roedema Sentenced for Elijah McClain's Death

