Vet Kills Cop Murder Trial: Prosecution's Opening Statement

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Assistant State Attorney Bonde Johnson pointed to Joseph Ables' violent past and confession, along with forensic evidence tying him to both the cat's shooting and the responding officer, Dep. William Gentry. (10/16/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?