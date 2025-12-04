Derek Chauvin Seeks New Trial in George Floyd Murder Case

Derek Chauvin's attorney filed court documents asking that three criminal convictions be vacated, accusing prosecutors of misconduct and arguing that false testimony from expert witnesses deprived Chauvin of a fair trial. (12/3/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Police Brutality ,

Latest Videos

derek chauvin appeal

Derek Chauvin Seeks New Trial in George Floyd Murder Case

Sean Grayson

Jury Reaches Verdict For Former Deputy In Sonya Massey's Death

Officer slams suspect to ground

Former Police Officer Sentenced For Slamming Handcuffed Suspect

man at traffic stop with cop outside car. window is smashed

Disturbing Viral Traffic Stop Video Shows Window Smashed, Man Punched

william mcneil traffic stop

Video Shows Violent Traffic Stop in Jacksonville

brett hankison's new mug shot

Ex-Officer in Breonna Taylor Raid Sentenced to Nearly 3 Years in Prison

young-ish preppy-looking guy ata podium

Ex-Officer Christopher Schurr Won’t Face Retrial in Patrick Lyoya’s Death

Steve Mulroy speaks to reporters, inset of Tyre Nichols

DA Reacts To Verdict In Tyre Nichols Case: 'Its Hard For Me To Understand'

man in orange prison jumper walks past a line of police officers

Dad Accused of Fatally Striking Deputy With Car After Son Killed By Police

Tyre Nichols verdict read in court

Beating Of Tyre Nichols Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

exhibit in tyre nichols case prosecution rebuttal

Prosecutor Details 'Smoke & Mirrors' in Tyre Nichols Murder Case

Justin Smith's defense attorney, Martin Zummach, delivers closing argument

Justin Smith's Attorney Puts Blame On Emmitt Martin & Tyre Nichols

MORE VIDEOS