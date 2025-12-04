Derek Chauvin Seeks New Trial in George Floyd Murder Case

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Derek Chauvin's attorney filed court documents asking that three criminal convictions be vacated, accusing prosecutors of misconduct and arguing that false testimony from expert witnesses deprived Chauvin of a fair trial. (12/3/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?