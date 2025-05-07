Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

Dad Accused of Fatally Striking Deputy With Car After Son Killed By Police

Rodney Hinton Jr. is accused of purposely hitting and killing an Ohio sheriff's deputy with his car after his own son was fatally shot by police while fleeing from a stolen car. A judge ruled Hinton will remain in jail while awaiting trial. (5/7/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Police Brutality

Latest Videos

Dad Accused of Fatally Striking Deputy With Car After Son Killed By Police

Tyre Nichols verdict read in court

Beating Of Tyre Nichols Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Prosecutor Details 'Smoke & Mirrors' in Tyre Nichols Murder Case

Justin Smith's Attorney Puts Blame On Emmitt Martin & Tyre Nichols

Demetrius Haley's Defense: 'This Case is Messy, This Case is Real-Life'

Defense Attorney: Tadarrius Bean's Life Is in Your Hands

'Help Me': Prosecution Plays Tyre Nichols' Last Words For The Jury

Ex-Cop Preston Hemphill Heard 'Let Go of My Gun' During Tyre Nichols' Arrest

Medical Examiner Details Tyre Nichols' Fatal Blunt Force Injuries

Ex-Cop Desmond Mills Faces Cross-Examination in Tyre Nichols Murder Trial

Ex-Cop Desmond Mills Testifies to Beating Tyre Nichols With Baton

Tyre Nichols' Mother When Told Son Was Dead: 'I Just Lost It, I lost It'

