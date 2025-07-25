Victim Brandon Boudreaux: 'Will Always Fear Her For What She Tried To Do'

- Watch Live
Surviving victim Brandon Boudreaux gives an impact statement at Lori Daybell's sentencing saying, 'The betrayal by someone connected to my family has left me battling overwhelming emotions. I will always fear her for what she tried to do.' (7/25/25) MORE
