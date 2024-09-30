- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed two people and maimed a third during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The 17-year-old, armed with an AR-15, claimed he acted in self-defense because he feared for his life. His dramatic trial and ac MORE
Do you want to continue watching?