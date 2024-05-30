Actor accused of stabbing Hollywood makeup artist arrested in Texas

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Court TV) — An actor accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend at her Los Angeles home was arrested at a U.S./Mexico border checkpoint in Texas.

Prosecutors say Nick Pasqual, 34, broke into Allie Shehorn’s home on May 23 and stabbed her over 20 times. Shehorn, a famous Hollywood makeup artist, had recently filed a restraining order against Pasqual, according to a press release.

Shehorn was “hospitalized with critical injuries,” prosecutors said. According to a GoFundMe campaign created for Shehorn, she is “making positive steps in her recovery.”

Pasqual is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder. He’s facing life in prison if convicted as charged.

Pasqual appeared in the 2023 film “Rebel Moon” and the TV show “How I Met Your Mother,” according to IMDB. Shehorn’s credits include “Rebel Moon,” “Babylon” and the 2024 film “Mean Girls.”