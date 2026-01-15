Actor Kiefer Sutherland accused of assaulting a ride-hail driver

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Kiefer Sutherland was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats early Monday morning after Los Angeles police say he assaulted a ride-hail driver.

FILE – Kiefer Sutherland arrives at the 29th Critics Choice Awards Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Just after midnight, officers responded to a call reporting an assault at an intersection just south of Hollywood Hills. The Los Angeles Police Department said they determined Sutherland entered a ride-hail vehicle, physically assaulted the driver and “made criminal threats toward the victim.” The driver did not require medical treatment, police said.

Sutherland was arrested and released from jail a few hours later on a $50,000 bond, according to jail records. His first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 2.

An email sent to representatives of Sutherland requesting comment was not answered.

Sutherland went to jail in 2007 after pleading no contest to a drunken driving charge. He was also convicted in 2004 for drunken driving and has had several other alcohol-related arrests since the 1990s.

The British-born Canadian actor is best known for his longtime portrayal of federal agent Jack Bauer on the Fox TV ticking-time-bomb thriller “24” and several spinoffs. He also starred in “The Lost Boys” and “Young Guns” and appeared in two films directed by Rob Reiner, “Stand by Me” and “A Few Good Men.”

He is the son of Hollywood acting luminary Donald Sutherland.

