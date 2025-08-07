Amy Bradley’s brother asks Kim Kardashian to help find missing sister

The brother of Amy Bradley, who vanished from a cruise ship in 1998, is hoping celebrity influence can help solve his sister’s cold case. Brad Bradley has reached out to celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Rihanna, for assistance in raising awareness about Amy’s disappearance.

Brad sent a direct message via social media to Kardashian asking for help after she watched the Netflix documentary about Amy’s case. In a post to social media about the documentary, Kardashian called it “mind blowing” and a “must-see,” adding, “We must find Amy, this is so crazy.”

In his message to Kardashian, Brad wrote, “The FBI agents in charge of Amy’s case dropped the ball from day one and have been sitting on their hands for years and years. Amy deserves justice.”

According to the Bradley family, new tips have been coming in since the documentary aired. Brad said people have sent emails and photos of individuals they believe could possibly be Amy. The family believes she was trafficked, taken off the ship, and held in Curacao for some time.

Retired NYPD detective Mike Alcazar told Julie Grant on Court TV’s Opening Statements that he believes celebrity involvement could make a difference. Experts on the case have differing theories about what happened to Amy. Alcazar said he believes human trafficking is a possibility.

Coffindaffer, who worked on FBI assignments in the Virgin Islands, told Court TV she leans toward another theory based on the evidence. She pointed to Amy drinking that night and the positioning of a table and her shoes as evidence that she voluntarily went over the side of the ship.

For more information on Amy’s case, visit the family’s website at amybradleyismissing.com. You can also send tips to amybradleyismissing@gmail.com or 804-789-4269.

