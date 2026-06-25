Analyst with top-secret clearance said ‘I murdered my girlfriend’ on 911 call

TAMPA, Fla. (Court TV) — An analyst with top-secret clearance with the U.S. government is being held behind bars without bond after police say he stabbed his girlfriend to death.

Kyle Sanchez, 35, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder with a weapon in the death of his girlfriend, Amanda Roark, 37.

When officers responded to a 911 call at Sanchez’s Tampa home on June 19, they allegedly found Sanchez wearing a shirt without pants, covered in blood with a deep cut to his hand. Moving further inside the home, Roark was lying on the ground, nude from the waist down, with a large cut to her neck. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Detective Joseph Koehler testified at a bond hearing on Tuesday that when he walked into the home, he immediately saw blood covering every surface. The walls, floor and even ceiling had been splattered with blood.

Two 911 calls from Sanchez’s home on June 19 were played in court. The first, from Roark’s phone, never includes any direct conversation. Instead, Roark can allegedly be heard pleading in the distance, saying, “Stop,” “Please,” “You’re f—ing killing me” and “You broke my finger.” Twelve minutes later, a second 911 call was placed, this time from Sanchez’s phone.

“I murdered my girlfriend,” Sanchez is apparently heard telling the dispatcher. “She’s beyond help.” When the dispatcher asks what happened, the defendant allegedly responds, “I just flipped, having this urge…a very unfriendly urge and I just grabbed a knife is what I did.”

In a brief interview with detectives, Sanchez allegedly said that he and the victim had been dating since Dec. 2024. He said he had also just finished working at MacDill Air Force Base, where he worked as a data analyst with top-secret clearance, according to detectives.

Detectives say that when they served a search warrant at the house, they found a camera in the living room that was plugged in, but had a piece of paper covering the lens. A second search warrant for the device’s contents is outstanding, Koehler testified.

An autopsy determined that Roark suffered injuries to both hands, her left arm, the left side of her neck, her chest, abdomen and her legs. The neck laceration was determined to be the fatal wound, with the others contributing to her death, Koehler said. One finding Koehler highlighted in his testimony on Tuesday was the bruising on the victim’s back, lip, and arms, which are “consistent with somebody possibly covering her mouth and holding her down,” he said.

Judge J. Logan Murphy ordered Sanchez to be held without bond.