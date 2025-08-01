Baby Left in Stranger’s Yard Leads to Discovery of Four Bodies | Closing Arguments Podcast

A 7-month-old girl was found abandoned in a car seat on someone’s front lawn in Tennessee. Hours later, authorities discovered the bodies of four relatives—including the baby’s mother, father, grandmother, and uncle—about 40 miles away. Vinnie Politan provides updates on the latest developments in the case.

Binge all episodes of Closing Arguments HERE.

Watch the full episode HERE.



This episode of Closing Arguments Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.