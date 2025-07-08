Brooks Houck, Joseph Lawson found guilty in Crystal Rogers murder case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Scripps News Lexington) — Two men have been found guilty of all charges in the disappearance and murder of Crystal Rogers.

Brooks Houck stood trial alongside his former employee’s son, Joseph Lawson, on charges of complicity to commit murder and complicity to tampering with physical evidence. Rogers was dating Houck when she disappeared on July 3, 2015, and was last seen at his family farm.

During closing arguments, prosecutor Shane Young told jurors that while he couldn’t say who killed Rogers, he knew who was involved, referring to Houck and Joseph and Steven Lawson.

The prosecution argued Houck lured Rogers to his family farm on the evening of July 3, 2015, claiming they were going on a surprise date. Young told the jury that a “surprise date turned into a surprise ending for Crystal.”

Houck’s attorney described the state’s case as “garbage” in their closing argument. Lawson’s attorney highlighted that Lawson’s name was barely mentioned during the trial, noting prosecutors focused more on his father, Steven, who had already been convicted, as well as Houck’s mother, Rosemary and brother Nick. Both defense attorneys argued there was no evidence connecting either man to Rogers’ murder.

The prosecution’s case relied on circumstantial evidence. They hoped jurors would use common sense to recognize that Houck repeatedly lied about his whereabouts when Crystal disappeared and that Houck and the Lawsons were communicating the night she vanished and into the early hours of July 4.