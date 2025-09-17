Brooks Houck, Joseph Lawson sentenced for Crystal Rogers’ murder

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (Court TV) — Brooks Houck was sentenced to life in prison plus five years Wednesday for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Crystal Rogers, while his co-defendant, Joseph Lawson, received 25 years for his role in the 2015 killing that shocked the small Kentucky community.

Nelson County Circuit Judge Charles Simms III handed down the sentences following emotional victim impact statements from Rogers’ family members, who have waited nearly 10 years for justice in the case that captivated national attention.

Houck, 42, was convicted in July of murder and complicity to tampering with physical evidence in the death of Rogers, a 35-year-old mother of five who disappeared on July 3, 2015. Lawson, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and complicity to tampering with physical evidence.

The judge sentenced Houck to life in prison for murder and five years for tampering with evidence, to be served consecutively. Lawson received 20 years for conspiracy and five years for tampering, also consecutive, for a total of 25 years.

Rogers’ body has never been found, despite extensive searches over the years. Her car was discovered the day after she disappeared on the Bluegrass Parkway with her purse, phone and keys still inside.

During the sentencing hearing, Rogers’ family members delivered powerful statements directly addressing both defendants. Her mother, Sherry Ballard, thanked prosecutors and investigators for their work before turning her attention to Houck.

Ballard recounted years of what she described as abusive behavior toward her daughter and Rogers’ other children, including removing light bulbs from rooms, taking doors off hinges, and cutting off water supplies as punishment. She also referenced jail phone calls where she said Houck showed no remorse for Rogers’ disappearance.

Rogers’ daughter, Kyleigh Fenwick, who testified during the trial, told Houck he had taken away a mother from five children who depended on her love. She said Houck had no heart because he murdered his own son’s mother.

The victim’s sister, Brooke Bryan, called Houck cocky and arrogant, saying he thought he was untouchable but wasn’t. She said the family believes Houck was also involved in the murder of Rogers’ father, Tommy Ballard, who was shot and killed in 2016 while hunting. Houck has not been charged in connection with his death.

Rogers’ brother Casey Ballard recalled an encounter with Houck after an early search of the family farm, where he said Houck smiled and told him investigators had done such a poor job they could step over his sister and never know she was there.

The case drew national attention partly because of the mysterious circumstances surrounding Rogers’ disappearance and the subsequent death of her father, who had been actively searching for his daughter. Tommy Ballard was shot and killed while hunting on family property in November 2016. That case remains unsolved.

Houck and Rogers shared a son, Eli, who was 2 years old when his mother disappeared. Family members said during the hearing that Houck later dated another woman named Crystal and told the child she was his mother.

The prosecution’s case relied heavily on circumstantial evidence, including cell phone data, witness testimony, and evidence of Houck’s controlling behavior toward Rogers. Defense attorneys had argued there was insufficient evidence to prove Houck committed murder.

Judge Simms noted that while people had asked him to sentence Houck to life without parole, that was not an option under Kentucky law for the charges he faced.

Rogers’ family members vowed to attend every parole hearing to ensure both men remain behind bars. They continue to hope that one day the defendants will reveal the location of Rogers’ body so she can receive a proper burial.

The case was moved from Nelson County to Warren County due to extensive pretrial publicity. Both defendants have filed motions appealing their convictions.

