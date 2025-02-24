Buster Murdaugh’s lawsuit against Netflix, others to be tried in Hampton County

A federal judge has ordered several media outlets must stand trial in Buster Murdaugh’s libel lawsuit, and the cases will be split between state and federal court.

Buster, son of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh, is suing the outlets for saying he was involved in the death of Stephen Smith. At the center of the lawsuit are three documentaries that focus on the Murdaugh family:

(1) a series produced by Blackfin, Inc. and broadcast by Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. titled “Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty,” (2) a series produced by Campfire Studios Inc. and distributed and broadcast by Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. and

Warner Media Entertainment Pages, Inc. titled “Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty,” and (3) a series produced by The Cinemart LLC and broadcast by Netflix titled “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.”

In his lawsuit filed last year, Buster claims each documentary alludes to him as Smith’s killer, whose body was found along a rural road on July 8, 2015. Initially classified as a hit-and-run, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said that it had uncovered evidence leading them to reopen Smith’s case during its investigation into the Murdaugh murders. Smith’s death remains unsolved and no one has been charged in the case.

Last week, a federal judge ordered four defendants to stand trial in Hampton County: Netflix, Cinemart LLC, Gannett Co. Inc. and local reporter Michael M. DeWitt Jr.

Other defendants, including Blackfin, Inc. and Warner Bros., will stay in Charleston federal court.

Buster is the sole surviving child of Alex and Maggie Murdaugh. Alex was convicted and sentenced to two life sentences for murdering his wife and younger son, Paul, on the family’s property in Moselle in June 2021.

Buster testified during his father’s 2023 murder trial and spoke out following his father’s conviction. Buster maintains his belief that Alex is innocent and Maggie and Paul’s killer is still on the loose.