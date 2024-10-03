Christmas Parade Rampage Trial | Victim to Verdict Podcast

Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Posted at 2:46 PM, October 3, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

Darrell Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade in 2021. While his alleged motive, if any, remains unknown, a criminal complaint explains that the mayhem immediately followed a domestic incident in what prosecutors may call an anger-fueled rampage. A town tragedy with a defendant representing himself and a judge caught in the middle. Court TV’s Ted Rowlands goes from the crime scene to the courtroom in the Christmas Parade Rampage Trial of Darrell Brooks.

