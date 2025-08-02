The Idaho Student Murders: Sentencing | Court TV Podcast

In November 2022, an unthinkable tragedy struck the college town of Moscow, Idaho. Four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed in an apartment not far from campus: Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen. Nearly three years later, their killer pleaded guilty and admitted to the quadruple murder to avoid the death penalty. This week’s Court TV Podcast features the full sentencing hearing, including emotional impact statements, from 7/23/2025.

