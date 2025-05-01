Co-defendant Nicholas Karol-Chik sentenced in rock-throwing murder case

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (Scripps News Denver/Court TV) — A Colorado man was the first of three friends sentenced in the killing of Alexa Bartell, who died after a large landscaping rock crashed through her windshield as she was driving.

Nicholas Karol-Chik, 20, took a plea deal in exchange for testifying against his friend, Joseph Koenig. He told jurors Koenig was the one who threw the rock through the windshield of Bartell’s car, killing her.

Karol-Chik agreed to a plea deal in May of 2024 and was only convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder. Zachary Kwak also took a plea deal and will be sentenced Friday.

Last week, Koenig was convicted of 19 charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, third-degree assault and attempted third-degree assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 3.

On Thursday, Karol-Chik was sentenced to 45 years in prison to be followed by 8 years of mandatory parole.

Before the sentence was handed down, the family of Bartell urged the judge to impose the maximum sentence while sharing heartwrenching memories of their murdered loved one.

“Each morning I wake up and relive the same nightmare. I find it difficult to feel joy without being consumed by guilt, as if any happiness I experience is a betrayal,” a tearful Kelly Bartell said to the court. “The brutal reality is I will never again hold my daughter in my arms, hear her laugh, or watch her experience the life she should have had.”

Bartell’s mom recalled the moment she learned something was wrong and rushed to the field where the car had come to a stop.

“That 5-minute drive was the most terrifying experience a mother could ever endure. When I arrived, it only got worse,” said Kelly Bartell. “I ran to help her and was stopped by first responders telling me I couldn’t see her. I knew then she was gone, and I never got a chance to see my daughter again.”

Because of the severity of Alexa’s injuries, Kelly Bartell didn’t get to see her daughter at the funeral home.

“I couldn’t touch or view her at the funeral home, an open casket wasn’t possible. What mother should have to live with that kind of agony,” added Kelly Bartell.

Karol-Chik’s mother spoke on her son’s behalf, saying, “Everybody in this court hates us, but we have to support our child because we know what kind of person he is…My son is not a mean person,” she added, describing him as a “gentle soul” who would “never hurt people on purpose.”

She asked the judge to spare her son from the harshest punishment; “Don’t throw my baby away. Don’t waste his life. Don’t make him a throwaway kid because he has so much good in his heart.”

Nicholas Karol-Chik briefly addressed the courtroom before the sentence was handed down, saying he was “truly sorry for everything.”

Every day, I wish I could turn back time and change everything that happened. My desire to impress people I thought of as friends caused this tragedy,” said Karol-Chik. “I want to stand here and take accountability — all I can do is ask for forgiveness — the pain I have caused is unexplainable.”