CO v. Joseph Koenig: Rock-Throwing Murder Trial

Posted at 2:36 PM, April 18, 2025 and last updated 2:43 PM, April 18, 2025
Scripps News Denver Scripps News Denver and Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (Scripps News Denver/Court TV) — A Colorado man is standing trial on charges he murdered a young woman by throwing a rock at her car, smashing her windshield.

Booking photo of Joseph Koenig

Joseph Koenig is charged with the murder of Alexa Bartell, who was hit with a rock thrown through her windshield. (Scripps News Denver)

Joseph Koenig is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, second-degree assault and attempted second-degree assault in connection with the 2023 death of Alexa Bartell. Bartell was killed on April 19, 2023, when a large landscaping rock crashed through her windshield as she was driving in Jefferson County.

Approximately a week after Bartell’s death, police arrested Koenig as well as Zachary Kwak and Nicholas Karol-Chik. Both Kwak and Karol-Chik pleaded guilty, accepting deals with the prosecution that required them to testify against Koenig at his trial.

Kwak described what happened that day, saying that they had gathered the landscaping rocks from a median area along the road. At some point, Kwak said that Karol-Chik and Koenig began throwing rocks at stationary cars, describing Koenig as throwing with his dominant left hand “shot put style.”

Kwak and Karol-Chik face potential sentences of up to 32 and 72 years, respectively, when they are sentenced.

