Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Rock-Throwing Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

After more than seven hours of deliberations, the jury returns with a verdict in Joseph Koenig's trial, where he's charged with murder after allegedly throwing a large rock through the windshield of Alexa Bartell's car, killing her. (4/25/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

Latest Videos

Joseph Koenig verdict

Rock-Throwing Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

harmony montgomery

Uncovering How Adam Montgomery Got Custody of Harmony

roughly a dozen fbi agents help people on a street in a chaotic scene

Illinois July 4 Parade Shooter Sentenced to Life Without Parole

splitscreen of stillframes from a TV interview of a woman

Are Karen Read Interview Clips Over-Prejudicial?

Ferlazzo stands in court

Judge Sentences Joseph Ferlazzo For Wife's Murder, Dismemberment

Joseph Ferlazzo in court

Prosecution Seeks 50 Years To Life, Defense 15 Years For Joseph Ferlazzo

Ferlazzo addresses court

'This Event Doesn't Define Me': Joseph Ferlazzo Speaks At Sentencing

Kouri Richins in court

Kouri Richins Loses Appeal To Expand Jury Pool

text message

'Stop Calling': Karen Read And John O'Keefe's Contentious Texts

joseph ferlazzo in court

Defense Reads Character Letters At Joseph Ferlazzo's Sentencing

pictures of emily ferlazzo and her mother

Victim's Family Gives Impact Statements At Joseph Ferlazzo's Sentencing

joseph ferlazzo sits in court

Psychologist: Joseph Ferlazzo Had 'Elements of Personality Disorder'

MORE VIDEOS