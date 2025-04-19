Gary Hilton IWAK Banner

Co-Defendant on Rock-Throwing Death: 'I Have To Live With That Every Day'

Zachary Kwak, one of two codefendants who accepted a plea deal in connection with a rock-throwing attack that killed Alexa Bartell, testified against Joseph Koenig. Koenig allegedly threw a at Bartell's car, smashing the windshield. (4/18/25) MORE

young man with a ponytail and orange prison jumper takes the witness stand

Co-Defendant on Rock-Throwing Death: 'I Have To Live With That Every Day'

road with cars

Surviving Victims Describe Having Rocks Thrown At Their Vehicles

Lori Daybell

Inside Week 2 of Lori Daybell’s Trial | On the Record

woman testifies

Kelly Bartell on Learning Alexa Died: 'I Screamed and Fell to the Ground'

woman with long dark hair is a witness on the stand.

Alexa Bartell's Mother: Something Told Me to Go Back and Give Her a Hug

Jenna Grggs testifies in court

Alexa Bartell's Girlfriend Describes Moment Rock Crashed Into Car

Alexa Bartell

Rock-Throwing Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Joseph Koenig

CO v. Joseph Koenig: Rock-Throwing Murder Trial

Christopher Taulbee appears in court

KY Teen Charged With Murdering Ex And Her Boyfriend

Sean Higgins appears in court at a hearing

Higgins' Defense: Gaudreau Brothers' Drinking Contributed To Their Deaths

Chadwick Mobley in court

'I'm So Sorry': Chadwick Mobley Offers Apology At Sentencing

Donna Adelson testifies in court

Donna Adelson's Request For New Judge Denied

