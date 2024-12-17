Assassination of a CEO Banner

CO v. Amy Weiss: Teacher’s Deadly Driving Trial

Posted at 4:11 PM, December 17, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (Court TV) — A middle school teacher in Colorado is standing trial for the death of a 10-year-old boy who was killed while riding his bicycle.

Amy Weiss, 54, is charged with careless driving resulting in death in the Aug. 2023 death of Oliver Stratton. She was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Amy Weiss appears in court

Amy Weiss appears in court Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (Larimer County Court)

The incident occurred in a neighborhood just before 6 p.m. In a news release, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said “several environmental factors impacted visibility for both (Weiss) and (Stratton)” and evidence of “distracted driving” was found.

At the start of her trial on Dec. 16, Weiss pleaded guilty to a charge of tampering with physical evidence. She faces up to a year in jail at her sentencing scheduled for March 7.

Weiss is standing trial on a charge of careless driving resulting in death, which carries a sentence of up to a year in jail if convicted at trial.

DAILY TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 2 – 12/17/24

  • Clarissa Stratton, 10-year-old victim, Oliver Stratton’s mother takes the stand and give extremely emotional testimony.

More In:

Related Stories

Clarissa Stratton
play button

Teacher’s Deadly Driving Trial: Victim’s Mother Takes the Stand

Clarissa Stratton, Oliver Stratton's mother takes the stand. Amy Weiss, a middle school teacher is standing trial for the death of Oliver. More

Richard Musser
play button

Witness Who Called 911 at Defendant’s Request Takes the Stand

Richard Musser called 911 at the urging of the defendant, Jeannine Jaramillo, who told Musser a man in her car was going to hurt her. More

Jennifer Padgett Macias
play button

Fake Kidnapping Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statements

Jennifer Padgett delivered the State's opening statement against Jeannine Jaramillo, who faces at least 30 years for the death of two people. More

TRENDING

joseph ferlazzo testifies
Sheldon Herrington outside court
jayz and diddy

LATEST NEWS

Amy Weiss appears in court
Luigi Mangione yells as he is led into court
Rex Heuermann enters court

SCRIPPS NEWS