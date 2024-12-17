CO v. Amy Weiss: Teacher’s Deadly Driving Trial

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (Court TV) — A middle school teacher in Colorado is standing trial for the death of a 10-year-old boy who was killed while riding his bicycle.

Amy Weiss, 54, is charged with careless driving resulting in death in the Aug. 2023 death of Oliver Stratton. She was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

The incident occurred in a neighborhood just before 6 p.m. In a news release, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said “several environmental factors impacted visibility for both (Weiss) and (Stratton)” and evidence of “distracted driving” was found.

At the start of her trial on Dec. 16, Weiss pleaded guilty to a charge of tampering with physical evidence. She faces up to a year in jail at her sentencing scheduled for March 7.

Weiss is standing trial on a charge of careless driving resulting in death, which carries a sentence of up to a year in jail if convicted at trial.

DAILY TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 2 – 12/17/24