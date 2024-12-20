Amy Weiss' Husband: 'She Was In a State That I Had Never Seen Her In'

Matt Weiss recalled the chaos upon arrival at the accident scene. He said after 28 years of marriage, he never saw his wife so upset. Emily Weiss is charged in the death of a 10-year-old boy who was struck by her vehicle. (12/20/24) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

medical examiner demonstrates how gun was held

Medical Examiner Demonstrates Position of Gun in Fatal Shooting

Splitscreen wide shot of a man on the witness stand as a woman watches from the defense table.

Richard Allen Mugshot

Richard Allen Sentenced for Murders of Delphi Teenagers

Splitscreen of a convicted female killer and a female judge. Both are speaking.

Judge to Jaramillo: 'I Am Sentencing You...You May Not Interrupt Me!'

Brad Simpson

Judge Sets Conditions for Brad Simpson's Contact With His Children

Jeannine Jaramillo Sentenced

Fake Kidnapping Murder Trial: Jeannine Jaramillo is Sentenced

Jeannine Jaramillo Speaks

Jeannine Jaramillo Pleas With the Judge for Leniency

Female attorney holds up a sign in a demonstration.

'She Did Cause it. She Knows it. She Knew it Then. She Knows it Now'

Balding attorney speaks his mind.

Defense: Jaramillo's Apology Doesn't Mean She Committed Murder

Blonde, female attorney in a red suit argues in court.

State's Closing Argument: 'There is No Mark Lopez'

woman in a pink sweatshirt is interrogated

Jeannine Jaramillo's Police Interview Played for Jury

judge giving sentence

Judge Sentences Taz Zarka to 64 to 89 Months in Prison

